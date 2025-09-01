Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 781,045 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,111,000 after acquiring an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.2% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 182,743 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

