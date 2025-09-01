Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

LOPE opened at $201.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.36.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

