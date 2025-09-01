Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Receives $98.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.20.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Griffon Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of GFF opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The firm had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 8,720.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 151.7% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 72.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

