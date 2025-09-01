Head-To-Head Comparison: BCE (NYSE:BCE) versus Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BCE and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 4 8 2 1 2.00 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

BCE presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.89%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

BCE has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 7.18, indicating that its share price is 618% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCE and Metro One Telecommunications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $24.41 billion 0.95 $251.05 million $0.29 86.08 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 0.07 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 1.96% 18.89% 3.74% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BCE beats Metro One Telecommunications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

