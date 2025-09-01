Head-To-Head Review: Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Joby Aviation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Air France-KLM and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 1 5 0 1 2.14 Joby Aviation 1 4 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Joby Aviation has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.92%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

This table compares Air France-KLM and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 3.30% 137.95% 3.00% Joby Aviation -447,083.78% -71.29% -54.53%

Volatility and Risk

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air France-KLM and Joby Aviation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $34.05 billion 0.12 $343.03 million $0.42 3.81 Joby Aviation $140,000.00 86,661.86 -$608.03 million ($1.07) -13.25

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation. Joby Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air France-KLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats Joby Aviation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support. It offers airframe maintenance, electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.