Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 46.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shot up 46.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,473,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 384,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

