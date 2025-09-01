HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $378,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 1,633.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,152 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 14.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 71.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 52,182 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.07. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -434.78%.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

