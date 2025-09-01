Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRL. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $25.45 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

