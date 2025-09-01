Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 4,894 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 102.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,643,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $143,203.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,736.01. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $72.93 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

