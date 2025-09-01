Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,271 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Bandwidth worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 16,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $256,395.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,334.90. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $46,130.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,160.29. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,240 shares of company stock valued at $377,246 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

