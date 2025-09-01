Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 950,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,031 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 189,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 65.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

