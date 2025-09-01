ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 18.1% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04). 5,413,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,025,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.65. The firm has a market cap of £10.49 million, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
