ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 29.9% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 29.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). Approximately 15,969,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 6,028,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.65.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
