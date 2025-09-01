Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Innoviva Stock Up 2.0%

INVA opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $737,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 356.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

