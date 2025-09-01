Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $390,754.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,218. This trade represents a 17.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,714.29. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,578. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Research raised Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Danske lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $261.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $278.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

