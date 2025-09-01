InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of InterDigital worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $176,459.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,554.56. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,883. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.7%

IDCC opened at $271.71 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

