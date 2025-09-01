International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 170,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 75,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

