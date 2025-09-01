Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Receives $36.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.8529.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Invitation Home Stock Up 1.2%

INVH opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

