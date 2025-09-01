IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of IonQ worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $59,787,628.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,836.97. This trade represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $292,877.46. Following the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,594.46. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock valued at $361,253,723. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. Wolfe Research began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

