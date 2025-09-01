Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. Zacks Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

