JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $100,865.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 590,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,641.55. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 513.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

