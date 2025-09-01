Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Shares of JLL opened at $305.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.49 and a 200 day moving average of $249.54. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $308.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.0% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,221,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,184 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after purchasing an additional 357,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,960,000 after purchasing an additional 501,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $160,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

