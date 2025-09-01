JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 17.8% – Time to Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). 4,164,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JTC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,275.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 884.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 884.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

