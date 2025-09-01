JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 17.8% – Time to Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shot up 17.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). 4,164,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).
Several brokerages have recently commented on JTC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,275.
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
