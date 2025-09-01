JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 17.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) traded up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). 4,164,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, JTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,275.

JTC

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 884.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 884.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

