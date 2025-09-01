JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 17.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shot up 17.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). 4,164,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275.

JTC Trading Up 17.8%

JTC Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 884.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 884.61.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

