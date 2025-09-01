JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 17.8% – Here’s Why

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). Approximately 4,164,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

JTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275.

The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 884.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 884.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

