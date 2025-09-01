Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 129.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $81.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.