Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Clorox by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE CLX opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $171.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.36.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

