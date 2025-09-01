Jump Financial LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $201.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.30 and a 1-year high of $205.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average is $175.07.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

