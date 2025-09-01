Jump Financial LLC Has $681,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,911 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $32.50 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

