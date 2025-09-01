Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 116.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 165.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:RNR opened at $242.71 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.37 and a 200 day moving average of $240.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

