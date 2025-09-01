Jump Financial LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,951 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

