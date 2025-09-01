Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 46,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 351,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,040. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Turmelle sold 200,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,849,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,871 shares of company stock worth $8,369,064 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Computing Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ QUBT opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUBT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUBT

Quantum Computing Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.