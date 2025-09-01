Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners
In other news, COO Jed Dolson sold 15,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,031,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 258,605 shares in the company, valued at $17,781,679.80. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Green Brick Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.83.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Brick Partners
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.