Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,327 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,813 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 752.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $726,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,317.14. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $242.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $249.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.33.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

