Jump Financial LLC Sells 196,897 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,897 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,502,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,289,000 after purchasing an additional 562,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after buying an additional 667,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after acquiring an additional 597,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,178,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,004,000 after acquiring an additional 110,961 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGY opened at $24.96 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

