Jump Financial LLC Sells 28,488 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,488 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Global Ship Lease worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,220,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,579,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 369,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $30.06 on Monday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.52. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.50%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

