Jump Financial LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8%

BAM opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.45%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.