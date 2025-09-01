Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after buying an additional 340,046 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,592,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after buying an additional 321,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 175,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 496.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.