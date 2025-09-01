Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 780.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $2,078,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,518,698.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $59,787,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,836.97. The trade was a 79.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock worth $361,253,723. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of IONQ opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

