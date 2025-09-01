Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,881 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,881 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19,966.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $286.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $156.77 and a 12 month high of $294.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.38 and its 200 day moving average is $234.06.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

