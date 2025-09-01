Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959,981 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 37,334.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,450,000 after purchasing an additional 807,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,865 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 280,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth $48,193,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $278.07 on Monday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $283.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $4,831,192 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

