Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Estimate for A Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on A. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

