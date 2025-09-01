LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Shares of LX opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $500.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.50%.

LexinFintech declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

