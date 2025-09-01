Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Sells $1,472,670.54 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $1,472,670.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,172.60. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $235,500.48.
  • On Thursday, July 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $198,593.92.
  • On Friday, June 27th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $192,292.80.
  • On Tuesday, June 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,030 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $194,313.90.

Life360 Trading Down 1.0%

Life360 stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 282.63 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.45%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Life360

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 3,865.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Life360 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Life360 by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,844,000 after acquiring an additional 137,997 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Life360 by 661.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 322,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

