LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $383.58 Average PT from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.5833.

Several research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Quarry LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,364,000 after buying an additional 61,551 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.1%

LPLA opened at $364.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $204.41 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

