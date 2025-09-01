Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $301.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

