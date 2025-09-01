LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) & OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Head to Head Analysis

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) and OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LY and OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LY 0 2 0 1 2.67 OLB Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares LY and OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LY 7.78% 5.81% 2.10% OLB Group -90.18% -202.36% -70.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.8% of OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LY and OLB Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LY $12.59 billion 1.74 $1.01 billion $0.27 23.33 OLB Group $10.41 million 0.93 -$11.23 million ($4.35) -0.25

LY has higher revenue and earnings than OLB Group. OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LY has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLB Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LY beats OLB Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

About OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

