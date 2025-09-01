MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $23,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,621,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,383.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,362,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. This trade represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,195.20. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $3,108,805. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

